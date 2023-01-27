A Northampton-based hospice has launched its new Three Peaks Challenge for 2023 and is on the lookout for 47 adventurers to take on the three highest peaks in the UK.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Kettering Road has launched the challenge to mark 47 years of care.

Challenge organiser Sarah Denston said: “We need 47 Hospice Heroes to come and join me and take part in the National Three Peaks Challenge starting on September 30, 2023.

Nina Gandy and her Dad took part in the Three Peaks Challenge for the hospice in 2018

"If we achieve this, we’ll have one Hospice Hero for every year of care provided by the hospice since it opened in 1976.”

Nina Gandy took part in the challenge with her Dad, Ian, in 2018 to raise money for the hospice, before becoming an employee of the charity.

She said: “I chose to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice as my auntie received wellbeing support in a hospice, so I know how important the care is and how vital it is to a community.

"Now I work for the charity I have first-hand understanding of the difference the funds raised by the people taking on this challenge could make to the people of Northamptonshire.”

Sarah continued: “Each participant will raise funds to represent a specific year of care, from 1976 to 2023. This could be a special year to them and their loved ones or a special year for the hospice.

"Together we will climb Ben Nevis in Scotland (4,400ft), Scafell Pike in the Lake District (3,200ft) and Snowdon in Wales (3,500ft), climbing a total 9,500 feet and walking approximately 22 miles. Our fundraising target is a massive £40,420 which could pay for 80 days of hospice care.”

Doctor David Riley added: “At the hospice we aim to take off as much burden and fear for people and their families so that they can be themselves.”By signing up for the National Three Peaks Challenge the charity is asking people to give up their precious time to help us give precious time to patients and their families, now and in the future.