Cyclist's lucky escape after collision near controversial Northampton bus lane

Bike broken but no serious injuries after bump with Toyota Prius in St James Road

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:24 am

A cyclist had a lucky escape after being bumped by a Toyota Prius at a busy Northampton junction on Monday (July 12).

The vehicle was turning out of the exit from Westbridge garage into St James Road, opposite a controversial bus lane, at around 1pm when the collision occurred.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police serious collision investigation unit were close by — dealing with another driver suspected of having no insurance.

Police reported no serious injuries after Monday's bump in St James Road
The team are more used to dealing with major smashes on the county's roads but were not over-taxed this time.

A spokesman said: "Thankfully no serious injuries to either party — but the bike has seen better days."

