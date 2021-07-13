Cyclist's lucky escape after collision near controversial Northampton bus lane
Bike broken but no serious injuries after bump with Toyota Prius in St James Road
A cyclist had a lucky escape after being bumped by a Toyota Prius at a busy Northampton junction on Monday (July 12).
The vehicle was turning out of the exit from Westbridge garage into St James Road, opposite a controversial bus lane, at around 1pm when the collision occurred.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police serious collision investigation unit were close by — dealing with another driver suspected of having no insurance.
The team are more used to dealing with major smashes on the county's roads but were not over-taxed this time.
A spokesman said: "Thankfully no serious injuries to either party — but the bike has seen better days."