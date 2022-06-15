Cyclist dies in Rothwell car collision

A cyclist has died as the result of serious injuries sustained when his bike was in a collision with a car in Rothwell.

The fatal incident took place at the junction of Grendon Road and Rock Hill – Rushton Road at about 12.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 14).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “A collision involving a white Renault Clio and a pedal cycle took place at the junction of Grendon Road and Rushton Road.

The collision took place at the junction of Rock Hill and Glendon Road, Rothwell

“As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist – a man in his 70s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, however, later sadly died.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.