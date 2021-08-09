Cycling Wellingborough bike thief strikes with bolt croppers

A bike which had been chained up outside Wellingborough's Waendel Leisure Centre was stolen by another cyclist using bolt cutters.

The grey TREK mountain bike was chained to a cycle rack outside the swimming pool complex in Thomas Street, Wellingborough.

Two men are being sought by Northamptonshire Police in connection with the theft.

A spokeman said: "Witnesses are being sought after a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Waendel Leisure Centre in Thomas Street, Wellingborough.

"Between 11.45am and midday on Friday, July 23, an unknown male used bolt croppers to cut the chain and rode off on the bike. It’s believed that the offender was with another male also riding a bicycle.

"The stolen bike is a grey TREK mountain bike with a scuff on the saddle, additional lights and cup holder and the offender was wearing a grey tracksuit and had a black rucksack."