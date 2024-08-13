Customer response keeps lockdown curry chef motivated – as she continues to expand business offering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The “absolutely lovely” customer response has kept a lockdown curry chef motivated, as she continues to expand the business she established during the pandemic.

The Moulton-based cook creates “delicious homemade Indian cuisine to be chilled and reheated at your convenience”, under the brand name ‘I Love Curry’.

Lynne did not intend for this venture to become a business, as she previously owned a tanning salon.

Lynne Seal began her journey of making curries for friends and family during the uncertain Covid times, which she then took on as a full-time job.

However, as salons were among the first to be locked down during the pandemic, making curry became her outlet.

Lynne shared that for 40 years of her life, she wanted to learn how to make her favourite curry for herself – a dhansak. Having successfully done this and started a business off the back of it, a dhansak is still Lynne’s favourite to make.

The business owner last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo a year ago, and she says orders were “absolutely manic” after she shared her story.

Business continues to fluctuate for I Love Curry, with the school holidays and warmer weather having an impact at the moment.

Lynne has expanded to offer different specials, which are never permanently added to her menu but add an element of surprise for customers about when they will come around.

She most recently offered Greek food, which was a hit among customers, but Lynne says she wishes she had a crystal ball to find out what they want.

At the start of the month, the home cook created chicken tikka skewers with homemade garlic bread and coleslaw – a unique take on her traditional chicken tikka.

“It’s important to keep it at a good price,” said Lynne. “But everything is so expensive. It’s a killer and not just for me.”

Another change Lynne has made is selling ginger shots at the start of each week. As her curries are most popular at the end of the week and weekends, Lynne wanted to occupy her time on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Having made ginger shots for herself to reap the health benefits, she began making extras and advertising them on her Facebook page. These have proved popular and Lynne has already had repeat orders.

The hope is to make different flavours and invest in a new juicer to up the ante of this new income stream.

When asked how the business has evolved since the pandemic, Lynne said: “Everyone had nowhere to go and people like me were the only option. It’s not as busy as it was then, but I now have more of a regular customer base.”

Customers have to be organised and order before Lynne’s cut off point, ahead of collections on Friday. Lynne knows some people do not like to plan meals in advance, and she continues to make and advertise extra curries for those who want to place a last-minute order.

Lynne and I Love Curry are “surviving” during what she describes as an up and down period. She even went to get a part-time job last year to top up her money, but decided to leave shortly after.

“I still absolutely love it even though some weeks it is a struggle to make money,” she said.

It is the “absolutely lovely” response from customers that keeps Lynne motivated. Many have stuck by her since the pandemic and praise her curries as their favourites.

When asked the best aspect of running a business, Lynne said working from home, being her own boss, and having control over the meals she creates for customers each week.

For more information and to support this independent business, visit Lynne’s Facebook page ‘I Love Curry’ here.