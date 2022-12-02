A cuckooed Wellingborough home has been shut down after neighbours complained to the authorities about issues with drug dealing.

Police officers attended Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (December 1) where a closure order was granted for a property in Buckwell Place.

Concerns had been raised about activity at the property and the potential exploitation of the resident of the address.

Library picture

Wellingborough Neighbourhood Team joined Operation Revive officers, part of Northants Police’s campaign to crack down on Class A drug gangs.

PC Connor Shorten from Op Revive, said: “We have received lots of information over a long period of time from people who have been concerned about drug dealing at this property and cuckooing of the resident.

“Cuckooing is when drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person to use it as a base.

“We were able to provide extensive evidence of drug dealing and the associated antisocial behaviour to the magistrate who granted the closure order, which means no one can enter the property for three months.

“The resident who lived in the property has been safeguarded and offered support as a result of the closure.”

A closure notice prohibits access to the premises for a specified period.

PC Shorten added: “I would like to appeal to people in Wellingborough to contact us with any suspicious behaviour or suspected drug dealing in their local area.”