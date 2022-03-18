Crufts 2022: Northamptonshire woman 'thrilled' after her springer spaniel wins 'best in show'

A 21-year old Northamptonshire woman and her Springer Spaniel has walked away from the world's biggest dog show with a shiny new trophy and rosette.

Nursery nurse from Towcester, Georgia Brown and her six-year-old Springer Spaniel competed in the Crufts Young Kennel Club stakes final on Sunday, March 13 and won 'best in show.'

Georgia said: "I was absolutely shocked and thrilled as well. It was lovely to win. Nancy got through to the semi-final last year but for her to go on and win it this year was amazing."

Georgia Brown, 21, with her six-year-old Springer Spaniel, Nancy.

Nancy has been part of Georgia's family her whole life and has been training to be a show dog ever since she was a puppy. The pooch is co-owned by Georgia, her mum and another family, who live down south.

Georgia describes Nancy as her mum's "little shadow" when she is at home and she is always very happy to come out to train.

Training Nancy has, however, presented its own challenges because she would often rather spend the entire day sat on the sofa, according to Georgia. Nancy is frequently taken to agility classes to build her muscle and maintain her fitness.

Georgia continued: "I am really grateful to everybody for all the support I've had. I have received lovely messages and cards from people I know in the dog showing world and the judge as well.

Georgia Brown and her dog, Nancy.

"My mum is a massive supporter of everything I do, always pushing me and taking me all over the place so she is brilliant."

Georgia and Nancy have competed at Crufts four times now.

Training dogs runs in the family; Georgia and her mum run two ring craft classes a week - every Monday and Thursday - and work with dog owners to improve their handling skills and teach them how to best present their dog in the ring.