Crazy Hats founder Glennis picks her favourite highlights from the charity's 20 years

After 20 years of fundraising, the Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal is funding its final project with £390,000 donated to Kettering General Hospital. It will pay for a brand new comfortable lounge and waiting area for breast care patients to be built inside the hospital’s treatment centre.

To mark the two decades of crazy fun, raising a crazy amount, charity founder Glennis Hooper has picked her highlights from the charity's archives.

From the day that she was diagnosed with breast cancer - the day she won't forget because it was the same day the Queen came to Kettering - to the final project Glennis has had an amazing, and crazy time.

She said: "Well, I've had a go at finding 20 photos - what a challenge! A challenge that I have had to change a little as choosing one per year was almost impossible, so what I have done is to look back to show just a few of the highlights...there are SO, SO many!

"Starting at the very beginning in June 2001 to the last one - a very important photo - one of two people holding hands at one of our walks.

"This is very significant as we have always said 'It's not all about money - it's the people who are more important'."

Glennis will not be taking things easy, she is putting the finishing touches to a book all about the charity and its work, the people and events.

1. The Crazy Hats story in pictures June 28th 2001 - the day I met the Queen in Kettering: The day I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Where it all began.

2. The Crazy Hats story in pictures A poster from the first Crazy Hats Day in 2002

3. The Crazy Hats story in pictures Glennis started Crazy Hats after she went looking for a hat to wear after chemotherapy

4. The Crazy Hats story in pictures Children from Highfields Primary School - Glennis' school - on the first Crazy Hats Day