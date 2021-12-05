The Crazy Hats team in 2012 fundraising in Wellingborough's Swansgate centre for Breast Cancer Awareness Week. Glennis Hooper founder with Crazy Hats volunteers. October 2012

Crazy Hats founder Glennis picks her favourite highlights from the charity's 20 years

The charity has raised £3.5m to improve breast care services locally

Sunday, 5th December 2021, 6:00 am

After 20 years of fundraising, the Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal is funding its final project with £390,000 donated to Kettering General Hospital. It will pay for a brand new comfortable lounge and waiting area for breast care patients to be built inside the hospital’s treatment centre.

To mark the two decades of crazy fun, raising a crazy amount, charity founder Glennis Hooper has picked her highlights from the charity's archives.

From the day that she was diagnosed with breast cancer - the day she won't forget because it was the same day the Queen came to Kettering - to the final project Glennis has had an amazing, and crazy time.

She said: "Well, I've had a go at finding 20 photos - what a challenge! A challenge that I have had to change a little as choosing one per year was almost impossible, so what I have done is to look back to show just a few of the highlights...there are SO, SO many!

"Starting at the very beginning in June 2001 to the last one - a very important photo - one of two people holding hands at one of our walks.

"This is very significant as we have always said 'It's not all about money - it's the people who are more important'."

Glennis will not be taking things easy, she is putting the finishing touches to a book all about the charity and its work, the people and events.

1. The Crazy Hats story in pictures

June 28th 2001 - the day I met the Queen in Kettering: The day I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Where it all began.

2. The Crazy Hats story in pictures

A poster from the first Crazy Hats Day in 2002

3. The Crazy Hats story in pictures

Glennis started Crazy Hats after she went looking for a hat to wear after chemotherapy

4. The Crazy Hats story in pictures

Children from Highfields Primary School - Glennis' school - on the first Crazy Hats Day

