Crash investigators launch dashcam appeal after driver, 86, "seriously injured" in A45 smash in Northamptonshire

Crash investigators are appealing for dashcam footage after an 86-year-old woman was "seriously injured" in a smash on the A45 in Northamptonshire on Tuesday (June 7).

The road was closed for several hours after a collision involving a lorry and a black Ford Fusion near Daventry.

Police confirmed the pensioner — who was driving the Ford, which overturned during the collision — suffered serious injuries and was taken to the major trauma unit University Hospital Coventry.

Crash investigators spent hours at the scene of Tuesday morning's A45 smash

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The crash happened at about 10.25am on the A45, High Street, Braunston — about five miles north of Daventry.

"The serious collision investigation unit are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage prior to, during, or after the collision took place.