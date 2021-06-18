Crash blocking busy main road in Northampton during Friday morning rush hour
Harborough Road is partially blocked near Old Five Bells pub
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:41 am
Updated
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:48 am
Traffic is heavy through parts of Northampton during Friday morning's rush-hour following reports of a crash.
AA Travel says the A508 Harborough Road is partially blocked both ways in Kingsthorpe following a shunt near the Old Five Bells pub and restaurant, at the junction with Boughton Green Road.
Emergency services and traffic agencies are warning drivers to take care everywhere with torrential rain set to continue battering the county throughout Friday and into the early hours of Saturday morning.