Crafting studio proud of ‘remarkable’ seven-year anniversary of inspiring creativity in Northants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The founder of a crafting studio is proud of the “remarkable” seven-year anniversary of her business, which has continued to inspire creativity across Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stitching Kitchen, located in Top Station Road, Brackley, has grown from humble beginnings to an established creative hub.

From starting out in founder Hannah Thompson’s kitchen, the business transitioned to their current studio three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have continued to expand, with a team of expert tutors dedicated to offering inclusive workshops and drop-in sessions on sewing, crafts and all things fabric and thread.

From starting out in founder Hannah Thompson’s kitchen, the business transitioned to their current studio three years ago.

Hannah founded Stitching Kitchen after she relocated to Brackley following a difficult divorce. As well as the fact she was fed up with office politics in her corporate role, she took the plunge to set up the business.

Though she envisioned herself making and selling products on Etsy, Hannah soon realised she wanted to introduce a social aspect and make the most of her new big kitchen. It was then that she decided workshops were the way forward.

When asked to describe the business offering, Hannah said: “Unique craft workshops and social stitching. The main offering is inclusive and friendly workshops, which are all sewing, textile or craft-related.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t need to be of a certain level to take part and everything is suitable for beginners. It’s supposed to be fun and social, and it’s a great way to spend time with friends and family while being creative.”

The business, located in Top Station Road, Brackley, has grown from humble beginnings to an established creative hub.

Hannah described how Stitching Kitchen has evolved over the past seven years, particularly when the pandemic meant she had to find alternative premises to grow the business beyond her kitchen.

The team has remained in that studio ever since, and they now also sell sewing machines and run a haberdashery craft shop.

The founder was first taught how to craft by her mother and grandmother as a child, as well as being taught some skills at school. Hannah did not keep this up throughout her life, until she was going through her divorce and a friend invited her to an embroidery class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used embroidery and making as a hobby to help me cope with the rest of life,” said Hannah. “It calms me down and is a slow process. I now balance my life between being creative and work.”

Hannah has continued to expand her team, with expert tutors dedicated to offering inclusive workshops and drop-in sessions on sewing, crafts and all things fabric and thread.

The demand has continued to grow for Stitching Kitchen, as Hannah believes there is nothing similar nearby – particularly not in Brackley.

She has regulars who attend from as far as Bedford, and someone is travelling all the way from Brighton for an upcoming pyjama-making workshop.

Hannah is proud of the team she has built, and is joined by two assistants and 12 freelancers each with different specialist skills that they teach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stitching Kitchen has an exciting end to the year in store, with the dates for Christmas craft workshops currently being released – including making gifts and decorations through knitting, felting and sewing.

To mark their recent seven-year milestone, the team was pleased to host an open studio event on September 27 and 28. This gave people the opportunity to meet the team, connect with others, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

For more information, visit Stitching Kitchen’s Facebook page here.