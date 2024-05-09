Cousins join forces to launch hair and beauty academy at the heart of Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair of cousins have joined forces to launch a hair and beauty academy, offering practical business advice from the heart of Northampton town centre.

Glam-Start Hair and Beauty Academy, based in Vulcan Works, will not only provide hands-on hair and beauty courses but a business package that teaches people how to become self-employed and sustain custom.

Cousins Aprille Russell and Aveline Rust are passionate about changing the narrative surrounding Northampton’s business community, and want to support people in training in a new career and becoming their own boss.

The pair have separate businesses as a permanent makeup artist and a hairdresser respectively, as they wanted the flexibility and freedom to work for themselves.

Aveline, who has worked as a permanent makeup artist for the past three years, said: “We realised a lot of people that take courses are left not knowing what to do and how to get a client. We want to change that.”

The course lessons, launching in the coming months, will take place once a week over four months with an accredited qualification and practical business advice that participants will come out with.

The pre-recorded sessions will talk them through the process step-by-step – including how to start up, secure clients, master basic finances with a beauty-specific accountant, launch on social media, tackle branding and advertising and how to close a sale, among much more.

Aveline described the course as a “fast track to success” as participants will be able to learn from her and Aprille’s mistakes.

“We want the beauty industry to thrive in Northampton and to promote working for yourself,” said Aprille, who has worked as a hairdresser for the past 16 years.

“Coming from a single mum, it can be hard to get into the hair and beauty industry. It offers you great income and flexibility and we want to give other people that opportunity.”

Glam-Start was one of 10 new businesses selected for Vulcan Works’ incubation programme. They won free working space for six months, support from a business growth manager and grant funding to help them succeed.

The pair hope to remain located at the premises in Guildhall Road for a long time to come, establishing a hub for people who aspire to build successful careers in hair and beauty.

Glam-Start is hosting a free taster day on May 24, with two-hour sessions in both the morning and afternoon for people to get an insight into the practical training before they decide on a course.

Aveline said: “Come into Vulcan Works and see if it is the right career for you. You can play around with hair extensions and learn how to map out an eyebrow.

“It gives you an opportunity to be in the environment and we’ll be ending with a presentation on useful things to know when starting out.”