Northampton couple to travel the globe on single motorbike in world record attempt

A Northampton couple is preparing to set off on an almighty journey as they attempt to break a world record for conquering the globe by motorcycle.

Northampton born Oliver Gamblin and Lavinya Scholl, who both now live in the town, are hoping to become the youngest ever pair to ‘circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle (riding pillion).’

The challenge will see the duo, aged 30 and 32, away for two years as they cover 35 countries, five continents and 45,000 kilometres (km), unsupported.

Lavi and Ollie will take on the challenge with just one motorcycle.

Starting from the UK in March, this adventure will take the couple from Europe across Asia to the edge of Siberia before transporting the bike across to Canada where the second leg will begin.

From there they will cross the mountains, jungles and deserts of North and South America to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where another ocean crossing will take them to the final leg, which will be the Western Coast of Africa and the home stretch back through Europe to where it all began.

The proposed journey has been verified by Guinness World Records as a new world record attempt for the ‘youngest pair to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle (riding pillion).’

They will be the first pair to ever attempt this record with Guinness, two-up on a motorcycle. The solo male record is aged 24 and the female record has also never been claimed.

The couple expects the challenge to take two years.

The couple said: “With a whole world to conquer and only a single motorbike to do it, there are sure to be many obstacles along the way, but this won’t be the first time we have left home comforts behind to take on a travel challenge.”

After meeting on a cherry farm whilst travelling in Tasmania five years ago, Lavi and Ollie quickly discovered their love for long distance adventure and have since driven 2500km across Indonesia by scooter, walked 3000km across New Zealand and cycled 2000km across Britain, all whilst sharing their experiences through their YouTube channel.

Now, with three GoPro’s and one drone at the ready, the couple aim to document this epic journey like never before.

They added: “We wanted to be able to share this trip of a lifetime with the world in our best quality and detail yet, the ups and downs, the beauty and the struggle, taking our viewers with us every step of the way.”

Alongside this, the couple will also be raising money for international animal welfare charity Born Free.