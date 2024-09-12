Couple ‘so happy’ that Japanese takeaway is nominated for an award less than two years after opening

A couple are “so happy and excited” that their Japanese takeaway has been nominated for a regional award less than two years after opening in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SunSushi, in St Leonard’s Road, has been shortlisted in the regional takeaway of the year category for the East Midlands.

The pair will learn their fate at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards ceremony in London on October 6, which is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business was first set up by Ecaterina Seriojecichin and Dragos Enache in November 2022, after they developed the idea for many years and saved up to make their dream a reality.

SunSushi, in St Leonard’s Road, has been shortlisted in the East Midlands takeaway of the year category at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards.

Ecaterina described it as “the perfect time” to set up a takeaway offering a fusion of Japanese cuisine in the town.

They pride themselves on offering a variety of dishes that are not traditional Japanese food, such as ramen soups, different broths, and sushi.

“Customers like us because we do everything fast and fresh,” said Ecaterina. “Orders are on demand and 100 percent fresh. We make nothing in advance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business offers takeaways only, but they have a few seats for those on the go who want to eat their food there and then.

Everything SunSushi offers is provided in branded packaging, even down to the chopsticks, as they want to make customers feel special.

Ecaterina added: “They’re happy when they eat our food. They receive something that is not only delicious but looks good. It’s an incredible experience.”

The pair are “so happy” to be among the top 10 hoping to be named the East Midlands’ takeaway of the year next month. This is especially the case as they have not yet been open for two years, and this is their first award nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked their proudest achievement since setting up the business, Ecaterina shared that their premise was not designed to be a takeaway and they worked hard to change that. They started from scratch to install the kitchen and make it work ahead of opening.

With Dragos having worked in kitchens for several years and Ecaterina finishing her business administration degree, this was their end goal.

“When something is yours, you put all your passion and power into it,” said Ecaterina. “This is not just to make money, this is our second child.”