Couple celebrating 60 years together say key to happy marriage is ‘being friends and patient with each other’

A couple celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary have shared the key to a happy marriage is “being friends and patient with one another”.

Pat and Brian Kaye tied the knot 60 years ago last Thursday (March 30).

The pair are originally from Yorkshire and first met at a tennis club in Wakefield.

Pat and Brian Kaye at their celebratory lunch to commemorate 60 years together.

Though Pat could not remember the exact year, she can remember the instant connection and click between the two of them.

They have lived in a number of places – from Essex where they moved for a new job Brian landed and Suffolk, to Little Billing where they now reside.

Pat said: “It’s hard to believe so many years have gone by.”

A few days prior to their wedding anniversary, 37 people gathered for a celebratory lunch at Overstone Park.

Pat and Brian on their wedding day - March 30, 1963.

Pat and Brian were thrilled to see the people they care for the most, all in one room celebrating their love.

On their anniversary itself, the two of them went on a day out and took some time to reflect on the six happy decades they have spent together.

Pat and Brian have two children and four grandchildren, and Pat said: “We always get together to celebrate occasions.”

Congratulations were in full swing and the family were proud to see them reach the milestone.

When asked what she believes is the key to a long-lasting and happy marriage, Pat said: “It’s all about being friends and sorting things out together.

“You shouldn’t jump at the slightest thing and it is all about being patient with each other.

“We’re easy going people and there have been very few testing moments for us as a couple.”

Though the pair do lots together, they have chosen to socialise with different clubs and groups over the years.

“We haven’t been in each other’s pockets,” said Pat. “We have kept our independence but enjoy doing most things together.”

Pat and Brian take part in bowls and swimming as a pair, but Pat shared how she has enjoyed being part of women’s groups in the county too – including Ladies Circle and Tangent Club.