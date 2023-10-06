News you can trust since 1931
Couple attacked in Wellingborough town centre as detectives launch appeal for information

The assault took place in Silver Street
By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST
Pedestrians walking in Wellingborough town centre were the victims of an assault after a man was kicked one and pushed another to the floor.

The incident in Silver Street happened on Monday, September 4, between 12pm and 1pm when a man attacked the pair.

Northants Police has appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Northamptonshire Police file picture/National WorldNorthamptonshire Police file picture/National World
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Monday, September 4, between 12pm and 1pm, when a man and a woman were walking along the street and a man attacked them – kicking the man and pushing the woman to the floor.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000550823 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.