County lines police action sees 18 arrested, heroin and crack cocaine, weapons and cash seized in Northamptonshire towns

Heroin, crack cocaine, counterfeit goods and more than £37,000 in cash have been seized by police officers as part of a national week of action last week.

Northamptonshire Police took part in a UK-wide County Lines Intensification Week, which saw action take place against people believed to be involved in drug dealing.

During the week:

* 12 warrants were executed in towns including Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

* 18 people were arrested for offences including possession with intent to supply drugs, conspiracy to supply drugs, possession of offensive weapons and driving while disqualified

* £39,000 worth of Class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine – were seized

* £37,000 cash was recovered

* £8,800 worth of counterfeit goods were seized

* Weapons including a knuckle duster, hammer, BB gun and gas-powered firearm were recovered

* Multiple mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered for analysis

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “In addition to the enforcement activity, officers also worked to safeguard any vulnerable people believed to be at risk from gangs.

“This resulted in 13 properties being visited by Neighbourhood Policing Teams with concerns about cuckooing. Several people were confirmed as being exploited by drug networks leading to arrests and safeguarding referrals being made.

“Numerous public protection notices (PPNs) were submitted to partner agencies about children who were missing from home or found in unsafe environments and two modern slavery referrals were made.”

During the week, officers also worked to raise awareness of county lines and exploitation at a variety of community engagement events including education visits to schools, public services and high-footfall areas across the county.