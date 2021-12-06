County lines drugs dealer caught in Kettering thanks to 'small piece of information' about his car

A man jailed after a police stop revealed more than 257 drug wraps were stashed in car was caught after his car was linked to drug dealing.

Jayden Gray, 23, was pulled over in Lake Avenue last July by Northamptonshire Police and found with hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs.

When officers searched the Vauxhall Astra, they found a total of 257 wraps, which were later shown to be cocaine and heroin,concealed behind plastic trim.

Jayden Gray

Gray was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, and after initially denying the offences, eventually entered guilty pleas.

At Northampton Crown Court on Monday, November 22, he was jailed for a total of two years and eight months as reported by the Northants Telegraph.Speaking afterwards, investigating officer PC Matt Bland of Kettering Response said: “This case shows how what may seem to be a small piece of information about a car can lead to great results in tackling the scourge of drug dealers operating in our towns.

“Jayden Gray thought he would go undetected, like most drug dealers do. Instead, we were able to stop him and prevent him from transporting and selling on these drugs.

“From an early stage in this investigation, all the evidence gathered indicated that Gray was a significant player in a county lines supply chain. I have no doubt that we prevented this large quantity of drugs from having a detrimental impact on the local community.

“I hope this result gives the public reassurance that Northamptonshire Police takes this issue very seriously. This case is a perfect example of how our departments work in harmony to catch those responsible for exploiting and harming others.

“There are rightly serious penalties for anyone involved in the supply of illegal drugs and Northamptonshire Police will continue to take every available measure to ensure those involved face justice.

“If you have any information about suspected drug dealing or any other suspicious activity, please report it to us – it may be the final piece of the jigsaw that enables us to secure an arrest, charge and conviction.”

Gray, of Kirkwood Road, Peckham, London, will also face proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act next year.