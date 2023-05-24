Countryside walks to enjoy in Northamptonshire this summer with pub stops

Ramblers can stop by The Tollemache Arms on the Harrington Circular route

With the arrival of summer comes blooming wildflower meadows, long days and pub garden weather.

I am personally so excited to soak up some sun as I get some (much needed) exercise and stop off to enjoy an ice cold beverage at some quality pit-stop local pubs.

Founder of the Northamptonshire Walks website, Dave Askew, has kindly recommended some pub walks in Northamptonshire:

Braunston Circular

Distance: 9.32 miles (15.57 km)

Time to walk: Just over three hours

Starting in the quaint little village of Braunston just to the west of Daventry, this walk takes you uphill, through the stunning hamlet of Ashby St Ledgers, through wildflower meadows, the village of Welton and finally - alongside the Grand Union Canal. For history enthusiasts, you will even get to see the room where The Gunpowder Plot was hatched in 1603.

There are a wealth of pubs on this walk including The Wheatsheaf pub in Braunston, The Olde Coach House in Ashby St Ledgers, The White Horse in Welton and The Admiral Nelson when you are circling back to Braunston.

When I completed the walk last summer, I was even able to stop off at a canal-side store for some ice cream - a perfect walk for a hot day.

For the full details of the route, visit https://northamptonshirewalks.co.uk/about/walk-3-an-ancient-footpath-a-gunpowder-plot-a-tale-of-woes-fab-jams-marmalades-a-canal-finish/.

The Harrington Circular

Distance: 5.5 miles (8.85km)

Time to walk: Two hours

The Tollemache Arms - "the Tolly" - marks the start and the end of this mainly off-road walk. This pub was crowned regional winner in the East Midlands at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2021 and has a huge selection of gins from our local gin distillery, Warner's, as it is very close by.

On this walking route, you will encounter the old site of the Manor of Harrington - now listed as a historical archaeological site. Be warned, this route can get very muddy in the winter.

For the full details of the route, visit https://northamptonshirewalks.co.uk/about/walk-103-time-for-a-gin-anyone-harrington/.

The Bringtons Circular Walk

Distance: 4.4 miles (7.1 km)

Time to walk: Just under two hours

This route covers both Great and Little Brington with a perfect halfway stop at The Saracen's Head in Little Brington. If you complete this walk on a Sunday, you can book a table ahead of time at the Saracen's Head and enjoy one of their scrumptious roast dinner sandwiches.

On this walk, you can expect to get an incredible view of Althorp House, which was famously the home of Princess Diana and the Spencer family. You may even get to see the estate's deer herd.

For more details of the Great and Little Brington Circular walk, visit https://northamptonshirewalks.co.uk/about/walk-6-a-quick-stroll-around-the-bringtons-a-wave-to-diana/.

The Bramptons and the Brampton Valley Way Circular

Distance: 3.5 miles (5.6km)

Time to walk: Just under two hours

This walking route consists of not one country pub but two - the Brampton Halt and The Spencer Arms.

This is an easy route as it is flat and is made up of well-marked paths - it starts at The Spencer Arms in Chapel Brampton and passes through Church Brampton before joining the Brampton Valley Way.