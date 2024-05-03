Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Counting has begun in the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections.

With verification complete, the counting of the votes is taking place at two county venues – one by North Northants Council (NNC) and the by West Northants Council (WNC).

But turnout has been very low with 18.1 per cent of voters in the north of the county taking part, and WNC faring a tiny bit better with a 21 per cent turnout.

Hoping to be chosen are Ana Savage Gunn (Liberal Democrats), Danielle Stone (Labour) and Martyn Emberson (Conservative).

Ms Savage Gunn said: “People on the doorsteps told me they are miffed with politicians and politics. It would be a good thing if we had a commissioner who was non-political, that would be good for Northamptonshire. But we are left with the system where the fox is in charge of the hen house.”