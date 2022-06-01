Pride Month 2022 kicks off on June 1 and the countdown is on to Northampton’s own Pride Festival.

Last year’s event was moved to September because of Covid, but this year’s town centre extravaganza with parades and entertainment will be back in its proper place on Sunday, June 26, with processions entertainment and lots and lots of COLOUR.

Pride started in the 1970s and has a rich history of more than 50 years, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Just to give you a taste, here’s a few photographs of Northampton Pride 2021…

Pride Month 2022 starts HERE Scenes from Northampton Pride 2021

