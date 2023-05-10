One Northampton councillor, who has continually spoken up about knife crime, has questioned if it is only a matter of time before the next young person loses their life to street violence.

Councillor Harry Barrett is the Labour representative for the Kingsthorpe South ward and the shadow cabinet member for education at West Northamptonshire Council.

With the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Fred Shand happening on his ward, he previously spoke to this newspaper about the devastating impact of knife crime and how it has affected the Kingsthorpe community.

Fred Shand and Kwabena Osei-Poku, who sadly lost their lives to knife crime just 32 days apart.

Just 32 days later, 19-year-old University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku also tragically lost his life to street violence.

Cllr Barrett has once again called for something to be done and poignantly said: “Residents aren’t surprised people are being stabbed to death on the streets, and that tells us where we are going wrong.”

When asked how he felt after finding out about the latest fatal stabbing of Kwabena, Cllr Barrett said his immediate thought was ‘not another one’.

“I had this sinking feeling,” he said. “How are we in a position now where that type of news doesn’t come as a surprise? It’s detrimental.

Councillor Harry Barrett, the Labour representative for the Kingsthorpe South ward and the shadow cabinet member for education. Photo: WNC.

“The big question is, where are we going wrong?”

Following Fred Shand’s passing, residents called for Cllr Barrett to find out what was being done to combat the issue – and little did they know another incident would happen just a few weeks later.

Working with Councillor James Hill, the chair of WNC’s Diverse Communities Forum, they arranged a meeting with two important figures in the county.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold met with the two councillors to discuss their plan of action.

“We had strong conversations on the knife crime agenda,” said Cllr Barrett. “Is this a problem with Northamptonshire’s police force? I don’t think it is.

“This is a national problem with the funding of police and recruitment.

“The new recruitment drive target may have been reached, but levels are still in line with pre-2010. We’ve lost police over the past 14 years.”

Cllr Barrett believes it comes down to not having enough police officers for them to do the job properly and if this were to change, we see levels of street violence minimised.

He added: “Is it any wonder we have these crises with serious youth violence?

“This is both a local and widespread problem created by chronic underfunding and the issue is being left to rot.”

Cllr Barrett believes Nick Adderley and Stephen Mold are “committed to making changes to future practice”.

They are clear of the next steps and from Cllr Barrett’s perspective as the shadow cabinet member for education, he was pleased they were behind the idea of hosting a yearly conference to educate school staff and leaders about how they can play a role.

“Perception matters to residents,” said Cllr Barrett. “They need to see things happening to tackle the issue.

“We need to call on central government to staff the officers we are desperate for on the streets.

“Without early preventative measures, with officers in schools and on the streets, children are going to see there is no sanction and the vicious cycle will continue.”

Cllr Barrett would also like to see a ‘knife crime awareness week’ implemented across the county – with amnesty bins to encourage anyone carrying a knife to dispose of it safely without any consequences as just one aspect.

With an important role in the education sector, Cllr Barrett was asked what message he would like to send to young people who may already carry a knife or are considering it.

He said: “You’ve got a future and long life ahead of you. Make decisions now that won’t impact your future negatively.

“Something I always repeat is control the controllable. You can control your life by not carrying a knife.

“Don’t waste your future by making a dumb decision at a young age.”

Having spoken with community leaders, church organisations and residents following the two latest tragedies, Cllr Barrett described knife crime as having “bound people together to make sure it does not happen again”.

