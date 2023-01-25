Councillor calls for community to ‘tackle wider issues’ at rescheduled engagement day next month
The event will now take place on February 4 and is free for all to attend
A Northampton community safety and engagement day has been rescheduled to the start of next month, aimed at Delapre and Rushmere residents.
The event is a collaboration between Councillor Emma Roberts and West Northamptonshire Council, and the Parish Council – alongside 11 partners.
It will take place from 11am until 2pm on February 4 at Far Cotton Recreation Centre.
Ahead of the initial date being cancelled due to the Queen’s death, Cllr Roberts said: “These events are so important to bring the community together and take possible collective approaches to tackling wider issues.
“They allow communities access to partner agencies and services they might not know exist.
“It allows partners to be close to the communities they serve and for all to learn.
“Taking a collaborative approach and working with the Parish Council and all other partners is a pleasure."
Cllr Roberts hopes this event will prove the community can act as one to make positive progress for the area’s future, while finding out how they can keep themselves safe.
Daniel Soan, chair of Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council, is “happy” to be working with their partners to raise awareness of important issues and personal safety.
He said: “At the same time as we highlight these important messages, we want to engage with all our residents, and offer families the chance to enjoy three hours of free family entertainment.”
Aaron Preston, the area’s police liaison representative, is in agreement and sees “any opportunity to raise awareness to residents as good news”.