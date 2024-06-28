Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Continuous fly-tipping on a Northamptonshire road has left it ‘looking like a warzone’ – and a full road closure should be considered if it is not remedied, according to one councillor.

Lower Ecton Lane near Ecton, which straddles the line between West Northants Council and North Northants Council’s boundaries, has been a hotbed of fly-tipping for years, and patience is wearing thin with no solution in sight.

North Northants councillor Scott Brown (Con) believes that the ‘nuclear option’ of proposing a full road closure could be a viable way to alleviate the serious safety concerns.

He said: "We’re getting to the point now where we’re going to have to hit the nuclear option and start proposing that we close the lane altogether.

Lower Ecton Lane is one of the main roads into Ecton

“It’s not something I’d want; it’s useful for villagers to have two entrances to the village but it can’t carry on like this.”

Cllr Brown suggested to council officers that fencing is used around one particular area to reduce the likelihood of fly-tipping, and regular, thorough maintenance of cutting back bushes could help to keep the area clearer, for longer.

The majority of the rubbish being left is believed to be garden waste, which is accepted at the Ecton Household Waste Recycling Centre, just minutes from the area which is the most affected.

Ecton resident Ian Stephens, as well as his wife and a handful of others, have been clearing the area regularly to ensure that it is safe for road users.

Cllr Brown added: “Ian Stephens does a tremendous job and puts in so many hours down there collecting it all. It makes life a lot easier in that respect, and I’d hate to think how bad it would be if he wasn’t there.

"We shouldn’t have to rely on that, though. As a council, what we’re not doing so well is being proactive in some of the things that need to be done. We need to do something to try and stop this.

“There are other sites like Hilltop Road in Little Harrowden that are hotspots, but it’s nothing like what we’re seeing in Ecton.”

While returning home from Northampton Saints’ semi-final victory against Saracens on May 31, the debris was so bad that Ian’s wife ran over it, damaging their car.

Ian said: “We’re getting large tips of garden waste, household waste and industrial waste right in the middle of the road, at least two, three or four times a week.

“This is a continuous battle. It’s an environmental hazard, and it’s just incredibly dangerous.

“It’s a beautiful country lane, you’ll drive down it seeing no issues at all, and two days later it looks like a warzone.

“I live in Ecton and I’m paying £3,400 a year in council tax, and I’m cleaning Lower Ecton Lane in my spare time.”

He has been told that the council is waiting for its new funding agreement with the new government after the election, which has meant that the issues remain.

A North Northants Council spokesman said: “Fly-tipping is not only a crime but extreme anti-social behaviour which blights communities, poses a risk to public health and the environment, and costs the taxpayer money.

“North Northamptonshire Council operates a zero-tolerance policy in relation to any incidents of environmental crime and officers will actively investigate any cases.

“We have been very active in Ecton Lane, employing a large array of measures to investigate and convict offenders and collecting waste.

“The council will be seeking views shortly from the Scrutiny and Executive Committees on increasing the fines in line with the Anti Social Behaviour Action Plan to a possible maximum fixed penalty notice of £1,000 for an offence.

“Incidents of fly-tipping can be reported to the council, and people are encouraged to log local fly-tipping hotspots and note number plates of vehicles seen dumping waste.