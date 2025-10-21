Council proposes disposal of land at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground for football club parking and storage

Plans to dispose of two sections of land at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground on Harborough Road, Northampton, to support the facilities of a local football club have been revealed by West Northamptonshire Council.

The first area, measuring approximately 912 square metres, is located fronting the indoor bowls centre and is intended to be used for additional parking for the football club. The second parcel, around 688 square metres, lies adjacent to the sports pavilion and is proposed for use as storage space for the club.

The council says the disposals are being made under Section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972, which allows local authorities to sell or lease land where it is deemed appropriate to do so.

Residents and members of the public have 28 days from the date of the notice to submit any objections in writing. Objections should be addressed to the Director of Governance at One Angel Square, 4 Angel Street, Northampton, NN1 1ED, referencing either LP/DSL33987 for the parking land or LP/DSL33986 for the storage land.

Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground

Plans showing the locations of both parcels of land can be inspected free of charge at the council’s One Stop Shop at One Angel Square during opening hours, or an electronic copy can be requested via [email protected].

The public notices were published on the Public Notice Portal.