Council ‘disappointed’ after Kingsthorpe care home was found it ‘requires improvement’

A council-run care home in Kingsthorpe ‘requires improvement’, according to the latest report provided by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Obelisk House, situated in Obelisk Rise, provides care for up to 44 people living with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

The care provider - run by West Northamptonshire Council - was visited by inspectors in October, during which time 30 people were using the service.

Obelisk House in Obelisk Rise, Kingsthorpe.

The CQC’s findings were that Obelisk House’s care and responsiveness was good but found that its safety, effectiveness and leadership requires improvement, leading to an overall rating of ‘requires improvement.’

Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Councillor Matt Golby, said: "The Council has an ongoing dialogue with the CQC in a bid to address any highlighted concerns and take all the necessary action required.

“Whilst we are disappointed at the overall rating, we are proud that staff and residents spoke positively about Obelisk House, and that the report acknowledged the quality of care that people receive.

"We are addressing the issues raised in the report and plans are already in place to address these areas as quickly as possible.”

Concerns raised by the CQC include not all staff having additional training to ensure they had skills to meet the needs of residents - namely, end of life and catheter care. According to the report, Obelisk House’s manager told the CQC they will ensure staff receive this training.

The biggest concern raised by inspectors was that there was not much for residents to do at the care home.

The report said: “People and their relatives told us that there were limited activities. Staff told us they wished they had more time to spend with people doing activities or one-to-one interaction.”

The care provider watchdog also found that there is not always enough staff to ensure residents receive the care they need quickly and some staff were seen by inspectors to be wearing their face masks below their noses on several occasions.

Positive points raised by the CQC were that residents feel safe at Obelisk House and staff understand signs of abuse and how to report any concerns. Medicines are safely managed and residents’ weights and dietary needs are regularly checked to ensure they remain healthy.

Inspectors found that staff know residents very well, speak to them kindly and support them to have maximum choice and control of their lives in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

Obelisk House accommodates people across four separate units, each with its own lounge, dining area and kitchenette.

The care home was registered with the CQC on April 1, 2021 and this is its first inspection under West Northamptonshire Council.

The last rating for the service under the now dissolved Northamptonshire County Council in May 2019 was ‘good.’

Other care homes registered under WNC include Boniface House in Brixworth, which requires improvement, the Southfields House in Northampton which requires improvement and Reablement West in Northampton which was rated good.