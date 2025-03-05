Council criticises ‘abominable and astonishing figures’ for flytipping across West Northants

There has been an increase of more than 1,000 fly-tips cleared by the authority compared to the same three-month area the year before.

In the last quarter, between October and December 2024, West Northants Council (WNC) reported it had cleared 4,579 fly-tips, down from 5,248 in the previous three months. There has been an increase of more than 1,000 fly-tips cleared by the authority compared to the same three-month area the year before.

Despite the high numbers of fly-tips, WNC issued just 202 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for environmental crime, which would include the fines issued for illegally dumping waste. This is a significant reduction from last year when 601 FPNs were issued in the same quarter.

When waste is illegally dumped on public land, the responsibility falls on the local authority to clear the rubbish and pay for all associated costs. Cabinet member for environment, recycling and waste, Cllr Rebecca Breese, said it was “abominable and astonishing” that the council’s waste teams had to clear out some 4,000 fly tips.

She added that there was a particular trend of fly-tipping within Northampton and told other members at the WNC cabinet meeting that she was “absolutely focused” on reducing the number.

‘Ignorant behaviour by ignorant people’

Cllr Wendy Randall, leader of the Labour group, claimed that the county had seen a huge amount of fly-tipping year on year, but that the council didn’t seem to “have done anything to change that”.

WNC Leader Cllr Adam Brown disputed her claims and stated that the council takes action against fly-tipping wherever possible, including publicising the “hefty fines” handed to those found to be dumping rubbish. The highest penalty for fly-tipping in the region is now £1,000, up from £400, after WNC rolled out increased fines for environmental crime in February 2024.

“Ultimately, the vast majority of these fly-tips were down to really ignorant behaviour by ignorant people,” Cllr Brown added. “We should all be united in our condemnation of that behaviour because it is really a blight on our towns and our countryside.”