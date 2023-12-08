Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA in Northamptonshire has put out an urgent plea to find foster carers to help provide a safe place this Christmas time.

Animal abandonments incidents have soared to a shocking three year high as the RSPCA warns unwanted pets face a bleak winter - with incidents in Northamptonshire rising sharply compared with 2020.

Those that are rescued are taken into animal shelters or placed with foster carers - but the combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

Picture: RSPCA Northamptonshire

Which is why the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch is making an urgent plea to find new foster carers to help offer a temporary home to some of the many dogs they are currently caring for.

Dogs like Izzy who is a sweet natured eight year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Shar Pei cross. Izzy has been in a foster home for the last two months and in RSPCA care for almost a year, but her carers won’t be around for Christmas - so now the branch really wants to find her a foster home for the festive break or the perfect Christmas gift of a new home to call her own.

And also Luna – who came into the branch’s care as an emergency and is currently in a temporary kennel. She is desperately looking for a foster home where she can have a sofa to snuggle on with a foster family. She has so much love to give and she is still a big puppy at heart.

Kate Whitehead from the branch said: “All the dogs that come into our branch care are kept in foster homes and we have an amazing team of fosters who offer a lifeline to the rescue dogs.

Picture: RSPCA Northamptonshire

“But the problem is there are just more and more animals needing our help. We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Northamptonshire. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres across the county and country are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis - this year has been the worst we have seen as a branch.“So now we are making a desperate appeal to anyone who might be able to support us and become a foster carer - especially over the festive break.

“All you need to do is provide the love - the RSPCA are happy to pay veterinary bills and provide everything that the dog needs while they are staying with you from food to beds and blankets to treats and toys.

“Foster carers do important voluntary work for the RSPCA, in what many say is a hugely rewarding experience which is vital for our animal welfare work.”

The branch is looking for homes in Northamptonshire with children ideally over the age of seven years without any other animals. Staff don't often get a full history of the dogs coming into care so they will need a calm space to decompress.