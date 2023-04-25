A cosy village pub recently celebrated two years under new ownership and how far the venue has come.

Cardigan Arms, in Stocks Hill, Moulton, was taken over by Heidi and Paul Earwaker on April 22, 2021.

The husband and wife duo previously owned The Gardeners Arms in Wellingborough Road, and took on this venture during lockdown when they saw the Cardigan Arms boarded up.

The Cardigan Arms is located in Stocks Hill, Moulton.

They renovated the inside and outside of the building, and revamped the garden.

Landlady Heidi said: “We’ve welcomed in new and former customers over the past two years, who have praised the improvement.

“Our clientele spans across a real broad spectrum, and we’re very grateful for all the support.”

The pub has always been named the Cardigan Arms, but was unrecognisable after its transformation into a “cosy country pub”.

The pub was taken over by Heidi and Paul Earwaker, pictured, in April 2021.

“We wanted it to be a good and proper local pub,” said Heidi, who is proud of everything they have achieved and offered since she and Paul took over.

This has varied from quiz nights, discos and inviting bands to play, to charity events and sausage dog walks in the village.

The landlady’s proudest moments have been organising the Ibiza Anthems Festival last year and a fundraising event that raised £3,600 – which Heidi described as a “massive achievement”.

Though there have been many highs since taking ownership of the Cardigan Arms, the cost of living crisis made the pair fearful of failure.

After the takeover, the inside and outside of the building was renovated and the pub garden was revamped.

Heidi said: “The cost of living has affected all pubs, but particularly small village pubs.

“The cost of everything – beer, gas, wages, heating – has all gone through the roof.”

There is hope that with the summer months approaching, they will welcome more customers through the doors.

One thing that has kept visitors coming back for more at the Cardigan Arms is the three food trucks they welcome on a weekly basis.

Burgers from The Flavour Trailer are available every Tuesday, Nonna Lucia’s Pizza can be purchased every Thursday, and visitors feast on Bangkok Street Food on Fridays.