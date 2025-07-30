Jailed police officer Jonathan Fallon from Higham Ferrers / Thames Valley Police

A former Thames Valley Police officer from Northamptonshire has been jailed after he was convicted of corruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Fallon, 23, of Northampton Road, Higham Ferrers, who was based at Milton Keynes police station, pleaded guilty to police corruption under Section 26 of the Criminal Justice & Courts Act (2015) in a hearing at Luton Crown Court on February 5, 2025.

Fallon was sentenced to a year and four months' imprisonment at the same court on Monday (July 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over a three-month period in 2023, the then officer formed an inappropriate relationship with a victim of crime, a woman aged in her late teens, and had sex with her.

Ben Snuggs, Deputy Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, said: “Former PC Jonathan Fallon betrayed the trust a victim of crime put in him, and abused his position of authority.

“In doing so he fell far below the high standards we expect, undermined public confidence and let down his colleagues.

“I am very clear that there is no place in the force for officers who behave like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to place on record my thanks to the witness in this case who came forward and exposed this corrupt behaviour.

“Former PC Fallon was dismissed without notice following his conviction at an accelerated misconduct hearing on March 4 where he was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, honesty and integrity, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.

“His name has also been placed on the barred list, which means he will never be able to work in policing again.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Between August 4 and November 9, 2023, Fallon formed an inappropriate relationship with a victim of crime, a woman aged in her late teens, and engaged in sexual intercourse with her at various locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The former officer would have known that this was improper behaviour.”

Fallon was arrested on February 23, 2024, and was charged on October 28, 2024.

He was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the complainant.