Coroner’s warning after man, 21, died at Northampton General Hospital two days after taking toxic weight-loss drug

A coroner has issued a stern warning after a 21-year-old man died in Northampton General Hospital after taking drugs for body-building and weight loss.

Jack Knapman, aged 21, suffered severe toxicity and cardiac arrest after taking a “substantial quantity” of the drug which assistant coroner Phil Barlow says in a report should “never be used for human consumption”. In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report sent to the home secretary, Mr Barlow said Mr Knapman’s death was an “unintended consequence” of taking the pills but said he was aware of a number of deaths linked to the use of the drug — the name of which is redacted — which is a “highly toxic substance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Nevertheless, some people do use it to assist with weight loss and body-building. There have been many deaths associated with the use of and it has been the subject of previous Prevention of Future Death Reports from coroners. The inquest heard that the number of deaths associated with the use of has fallen but that the risk of further deaths remains for as long as it continues to be available.”

Jack Knapman, 21, died shortly after being taken to NGH on March 2018 — hours after taking an illegal drug advertised to help body-building and weight loss

According to the report, Mr Knapman took the drug on March 21 and March 22, 2018. He developed severe toxicity and was admitted to NGH where, despite treatment, he suffered a cardiac arrest from which he could not be resuscitated and he died shortly after 1am on March 23.

Substances advertised as being useful for weight loss and body-building have other uses including as a photographic chemical, a fertilizer and in the manufacture of dyes and explosives. The drug causes weight loss by burning fat and carbohydrates, in turn causing energy to be converted into heat. Those who have taken the drug experience an increase in temperature and metabolic rate, which can prove fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added that evidence from the National Food Crime Unit pointed to the drug being sold mostly online. It said the Food Standards Agency had become aware of Jack's purchase but admitted there was a delay in sending him a letter warning of the risk. Mr Barlow ruled it was not possible to conclude that this made a material difference to the outcome.

Mr Barlow added: “The evidence was that, at the time of Jack’s death, there were delays in identifying sites selling the drug, getting them taken down, obtaining lists of customers and sending warning letters to those customers. It is important to recognise that new policies are now in place at the NFCU which provide for more effective action and timescales.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest was told that the Home Office plans to add the unidentified drug to a list of regulated poisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Barlow raised concerns that it was not clear which organisation or department of government would be responsible for monitoring and preventing its sale for human consumption.