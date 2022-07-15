Corby woman charged over Northampton crash that saw cyclist seriously injured

File picture

A motorist from Corby has been charged over a crash with a cyclist on a Northampton industrial estate.

Alina-Florentinia Stinga was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 11) in connection with the incident that happened in December last year in Ravens Way on the Crow Lane Industrial Estate in Billing.

The 51-year-old cyclist suffered multiple fractures in the incident and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Stinga, 29, of Burghley Drive, Corby, was alleged to have been driving a Mercedes CLK that was involved in the incident. She has been charged with driving without due care and attention, without a valid driving licence and with two tyresbelow the legal depth of tread.