The Saxon Crown, Corby. File image: Google

A shocking video of a landlady being violently assaulted in her own pub was shown to a court.

The CCTV footage showed the Saxon Crown manager being strangled by a man who said he was reacting to an assault on his dad by another pubgoer.

Billy Mooney was seen on camera arguing with the female manager, who was trying to calm down the situation during a busy Saturday night in the Wetherspoons pub in Elizabeth Street, Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 21-year-old launched a terrifying minute-long attack on her, and only stopped when several other drinkers stepped in to pin him to the ground.

The pub had to close for the evening following the incident, on February 10, leading to the loss of an estimated £4,000 in takings.

Mooney, of Washbrook Close, Northampton, had pleaded guilty at a previous court hearing to assault and intentional strangulation.

And he was back at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (June 9), dressed in a blue suit and tie, to be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting, Dan Mander, said that Mooney had been celebrating his 21st birthday with his father in the pub when there was an incident with another customer. He demanded to speak to the manager and she came over, putting herself between Mooney and another member of her staff whom he had been arguing with.

"She had some concerns about his behaviour toward a member of staff,” said Mr Mander.

"He grabbed her with both hands to the throat, restricting her breathing, and used that grip to push her backwards.

"She hit the bar. He released his grip and was then swinging punches toward her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite other pubgoers pinning him down, he still kicked out at her, hitting her thigh and calf.

She received bruising and had to visit the 8-8 the following day after suffering significant pain, where they told her it was likely she had a cracked rib.

Mitigating for Mooney, Matthew Rowcliffe, said that it was an ‘unseemly and unpleasant’ attack, but that his client had no previous convictions.

"He’s not someone prone to outbursts of violence,” he said.

“He’s not used to alcohol or social situations. His father seems to have been assaulted at some stage before the incident but it’s difficult to fathom how it led him to act in this way. He’s deeply remorseful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Sunil Khanna said that Mooney, who sobbed as he received his sentence, was ashamed and embarrassed by his behaviour and that he was ‘extremely drunk’ when the incident occurred.

He said that these were ‘exceptional circumstances’ that meant he would not send Mooney directly to jail.

"This was out of character,” he said.

"You were intoxicated and you are someone who rarely drinks.

“You have not drunk since this incident.

"I really do hope this was a one-off and this court does not see you again. You’re a young man with a good future.”