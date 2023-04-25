News you can trust since 1931
Corby wanted man back in prison after being stopped by police in Northampton

He was found in Northampton

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

A Corby man recently released from jail after serving a sentence for threatening a taxi driver with a gun is back in prison after police caught him.

Northamptonshire Police had issued a wanted appeal for Shaun Alexander, 40, formerly of Selby Walk, last Friday (April 14) with a new mugshot.

A week after the appeal Alexander was arrested.

Shaun Alexander
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 40-year-old man who had been circulated as wanted by Northamptonshire Police has been arrested and recalled to prison.

“He was arrested after officers stopped a silver VW Polo car in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, shortly after 5pm on Friday, April 21.”