Corby vigil for Rayon Pennycook as family urge friends 'not to seek retribution'

On the eve of a vigil service for a tragic schoolboy stabbed to death on a Corby estate, his family have urged his friends not to take the law into their own hands.

Rayon Pennycook, 16, was fatally stabbed at about 7pm on May 25 at the junction of Constable Road and Reynolds Road.

In advance of the town centre service his family has released a statement through Northamptonshire Police, thanking the community for their support.

Rayon Pennycook

They said: “We, Rayon's family, would like to say we are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and condolences for our beautiful boy. It's so appreciated and we know you are all feeling our grief.

“It has given us great comfort these past days knowing we are not alone and we would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers.

“Just like so many people close to Rayon, we are devastated that he has been taken from us, and every day, we live with the pain and feelings of loss as Rayon was such a big part of our lives.

“But we want to use this opportunity to appeal to his young friends not to seek retribution for Rayon's death outside of the courts.

"There has already been one tragedy and we do not want to see another one. Please let the police and the courts do their work – we know it’s hard but we do not want to see any more young people lose their lives in these circumstances.

“Rayon was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He will live on in our hearts forever.”

The Vigil Service will take place on Thursday, June 10, from 6.15pm to 6.45pm on the public decking area facing onto Westcott Way near the Corby Cube.

• One 17-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with murder. A trial date of November 25 this year has been set at Northampton Crown Court.