Corby teenager punched after refusing to lick gang member's shoe

A teenager using a Corby park with friends has been punched in the face after he refused a gang's order to lick one of the member's shoes.

The incident took place on Thursday, July 22, at about 2.45pm, when the 14-year-old was in Coronation Park in Elizabeth Street/Cottingham Road, Corby.

A gang of teenagers came up to the boy and his friends, with the curly-haired ringleader ordering the 14-year-old to 'lick his shoes' - when the request was refused he was punched in the face.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted in Coronation Park in Elizabeth Street, Corby.

"They were approached by a group of up to six teenagers, one of whom told the boy to “lick his shoes”.

"The boy refused and another member of the group punched him in the face, which resulted in a cut lip. The offender was white, about 5ft 4in with blond curly hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top.