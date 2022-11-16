Corby, Rushden and Raunds men charged with burglary offences after police raid 12 properties in two days

Men from Corby, Raunds and Rushden are due to appear at court next week after being charged with burglary offences.

Multiple warrants were executed by Northamptonshire Police as part of the serious and organised crime week of action in September.

More than 50 police officers joined forces to search 12 properties over a two-day period.

Northants Police - file picture

During the warrants, officers recovered a ‘significant’ amount of stolen property and vehicles, as well as class A drugs and cash.

Those charged in connection with the operation were:

Barry Mitchell, aged 41, of Carmarthen Way in Rushden, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

William Castle, aged 32, of Brangwyn Walk in Corby, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

Robert Mitchell, aged 37, of London Road in Raunds, has been charged charged with conspiracy to steal

Adel Chouhaib, aged 43, of Wheelwright Road in Birmingham, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal and handling stolen property

Suray Hamdy, aged 46, of Chain Close in Peterborough, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

Chouhaib, Barry Mitchell and Castle were remanded into custody with Robert Mitchell and Hamdy released on conditional bail, Northamptonshire Police said.

All five are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 24.