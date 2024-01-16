News you can trust since 1931
Corby flight attendant for Wizz Air spots UFO while on flight from Luton to Poland

"I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this”
By Yasmin Choudhury, SWNS
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:36 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 16:17 GMT
A Corby flight attendant believes she's caught a 'UFO' on camera - while in the air over Europe.

Denisa Tanase, 36, was working on a flight from Luton to Syzmany in Poland when she spotted a stunning view out of the window.

She grabbed her phone and took a video - and thought nothing more of it.

Denisa Tanase, 36, was working on a flight from Luton to Syzmany in Poland when she spotted a stunning view out of the windowDenisa Tanase, 36, was working on a flight from Luton to Syzmany in Poland when she spotted a stunning view out of the window
But, when she reviewed the footage 20 minutes later, she saw an unidentified object - like nothing she's ever seen before.

Wizz Air worker Denisa, from Corby, said: "I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this.

"I couldn't see anything with my bare eyes.

"But when I checked the video 20 minutes later I spotted it and I spoke to the pilot to ask if they knew anything.

"Everyone was confused - they hadn't seen anything while flying and there had been no turbulence.

"It was a weird shape, like a circle flashing pink.

"At first we thought maybe it was a reflection of our pink uniform but on the video you can see the motion - you can see it's flying."

Despite being confused by what she caught on film, Denisa was not scared or concerned by the footage.

She had always wondered about whether alien life could exist but is now sure that it does.

The mum-of-two said: "I was just happy that I got something on film - I thought how is this possible?

"I've seen stuff before on the internet and thought hmm this could be photoshop but I had it on video myself.

"Now I definitely believe more than before.

"My family and friends think it is definitely aliens - my husband said you're my wife, I believe you."

Denisa, who has travelled all over Europe with Wizz Air, has not seen any other UFOs since the incident last week but continues to work as normal.

