Corby flight attendant for Wizz Air spots UFO while on flight from Luton to Poland

"I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Corby flight attendant believes she's caught a 'UFO' on camera - while in the air over Europe.

Denisa Tanase, 36, was working on a flight from Luton to Syzmany in Poland when she spotted a stunning view out of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She grabbed her phone and took a video - and thought nothing more of it.

Denisa Tanase, 36, was working on a flight from Luton to Syzmany in Poland when she spotted a stunning view out of the window

But, when she reviewed the footage 20 minutes later, she saw an unidentified object - like nothing she's ever seen before.

Wizz Air worker Denisa, from Corby, said: "I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this.

"I couldn't see anything with my bare eyes.

"But when I checked the video 20 minutes later I spotted it and I spoke to the pilot to ask if they knew anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone was confused - they hadn't seen anything while flying and there had been no turbulence.

"It was a weird shape, like a circle flashing pink.

"At first we thought maybe it was a reflection of our pink uniform but on the video you can see the motion - you can see it's flying."

Despite being confused by what she caught on film, Denisa was not scared or concerned by the footage.

She had always wondered about whether alien life could exist but is now sure that it does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum-of-two said: "I was just happy that I got something on film - I thought how is this possible?

"I've seen stuff before on the internet and thought hmm this could be photoshop but I had it on video myself.

"Now I definitely believe more than before.

"My family and friends think it is definitely aliens - my husband said you're my wife, I believe you."