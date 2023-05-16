News you can trust since 1931
Corby career criminal Mitchell Lee Morrissey jailed for failing to pay more than £4k in court fines

He’s had his current sentence extended

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 16th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:13 BST

A Corby man who failed to pay more than £4,000 in court fines has been given a new jail term.

Mitchell Lee Morrissey, 22, has clocked up the massive court bill for 12 offences committed during the past five years since he was just 16-years-old. The only court fine Morrissey has ever fully paid has been a £150 sanction imposed for theft in April 2018.

Since then, Morrissey, of Sarrington Road, Corby, has failed to pay fines, fees and court costs totalling:

Mitchell Lee Morrissey, 22, has clocked up an alarming string of convictionsMitchell Lee Morrissey, 22, has clocked up an alarming string of convictions
£170 for stealing a car in April 2018

£811 for driving with no insurance in January 2020

£220 for driving with no licence in January 2020

£811 for driving with no MOT in January 2020

Mitchell Lee Morrissey of Sarrington Road, CorbyMitchell Lee Morrissey of Sarrington Road, Corby
£220 for driving with no licence in February 2020

£811 for driving with no MOT in February 2020

£220 for failing to stop for a police officer in February 2020

£172 for drug driving in November 2020

£500 for class-B drug possession in May 2021

£239 for class-A drug possession in January 2022

£40 for driving with no licence in January 2022

£120 for driving with no insurance in January 2022

Although he has paid a small amount toward some of these fines, the court was told there was £4,057 outstanding.

Aside from these offences, Morrissey also has another string of convictions under his belt including for theft of a phone, drug and knife possession, and failing to attend probation appointments.

He was due before magistrates in Wellingborough last week but in his absence was given an extra 45 days to be added on to a prison term he is currently serving.