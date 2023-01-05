Corby Anglian Water customer refusing to pay bill after ‘Big Brother’ smart meter installed without his consent

An aggrieved Corby resident who was given a smart meter without his knowledge or consent has refused to pay his bills unless it is changed back.

Over the Christmas period, Stuart McKay’s council flat in Shire Road was given a new meter as part of Anglian Water’s efforts to monitor water loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rolling programme of upgrades will see smart water meters that measure daily usage and can detect leaks more efficiently.

Photo collage

But the 52-year-old part-time cleaner is unhappy as he feels the meter is too ‘Big Brother’.

He said: “Over Christmas, Anglian Water decided to give me a smart meter without my consent. It’s not law for them to do so but in their terms and conditions they say they’re allowed to basically do what they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Under capitalism, we’re allowed to shop around and get the best deal but does anyone really believe that is the case? I’ve no choice to be with Anglian Water but I’ve told them via email – remove the smart meter or you won’t get another penny from me.

"It’s like Big Brother is watching me. It seems like they are ganging up on the working class. It’s funny why they are doing Corby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the new meter was installed Mr McKay had been paying £24 a month.

He said: “It helped me with my budgeting. Now there’s nothing to show you how much you’re using.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McKay contacted Anglian Water in an attempt to get the smart meter removed but the company has told him it is ‘not optional’.

While there is no direct legislation in law that states customers have to have a smart meter, there is a legislation provided in sections 162 and 172 of the 1991 Water Industry Act that states customers have to ‘accept’ the water meter provided by their water company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is rolling out smart meter installation across the region aiming that all properties have a smart meter by 2035. In the next 5 years, they will upgrade more than one million meters to their network.

Anglian Water said: “As the driest region in the country, with a third less rainfall than anywhere else, our water resources are more vulnerable than most to the increasing impacts of climate change and a rapidly growing population. Water is our most precious resource – it’s why we handle it with such care and never stop looking for ways to futureproof our region for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Helping customers use less water forms a substantial part of our Water Resources Management Plan and as part of this, by 2030 we aim to have 91 per cent of our customers’ homes fitted with a smart meter.

“Smart meters provide customers with next day water usage data helping them to save water and money. We know this year is going to be tough for our customers, as the cost-of-living increases for us all. Smart metering data can help us spot any unusual spikes in water usage, that may be caused by a leaking pipe in the customer’s home or a leaky loo, and we can flag these with the customer sooner to save more money on bills and prevent a potentially costly clean up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams continue to work on our biggest metering programme ever to install and activate the remaining smart meters, with minimal disruption to customers as meters are typically located outside the home, helping to secure future water resources for customers and the environment by saving around 52 million litres of water a day once fully rolled out.”

Smart meters automatically send hourly readings with customers tracking water usage online. Transmitting data in two stages, the meter communicates with the nearby signal booster every hour, then transmits readings every 6 hours to the masts receiving the readings. Information is sent in batches rather than one continuous transmission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updated meters have been installed in the Wellingborough and Northampton areas, Corby and Rushden areas will get their meters this year with Kettering and Oundle dates yet to be announced.

Mr McKay has been warned that regardless of whether or not he agrees with having a smart meter installed, he will still have to pay for his water and sewerage charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he says it’s a matter of principle even if it ends up in court action.

He said: “If they had the common decency to ask me I might have agreed. I’m not going to pay until they swap it back. They can’t stop the water. I’ll do it (refuse to pay) for the whole year. It may cost me extra but I don’t care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McKay added: “I have told them they had better take me to court because they will never get another penny off me again until they change it back.”

Smart Water Meters at a glance information

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do smart meters do that other meters don't?

- More accurate billing – Customers only pay for what they use

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Leakage Detection – Meters pick up where either the customers supply pipe, internal plumbing or fittings and appliances start leaking. Customers are saved the expense of paying for water being lost through leaks and avoiding damage – and a costly clean up

- Access to data for customers – All smart metered customers have access to their data via an app. Customers can understand their water usage better helping them to reduce how much water they’re using and save them money.

Advertisement Hide Ad