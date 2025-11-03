Corby academy head would have been dismissed had he not already resigned

Brooke Weston Trust has confirmed that one of its academies’ principals, who stepped down after a ‘period of sick leave,’ has been under investigation for professional financial misconduct and would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Underwood had been appointed principal of Corby Business Academy (CBA) in 2018, but after the Easter break this year he was absent.

In his absence Kerry Prior – senior vice-principal – took charge as interim head, with her appointment to the head role confirmed last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, November 3, in a letter from Dr Andrew Campbell, chief executive officer of Brooke Weston Trust and Richard Morrison, chair of the board of trustees, updated CBA parents and carers prompted by an investigation by the Northants Telegraph.

Simon Underwood, former principal of Corby Business Academy/Brooke Weston Academy Trust

They said: “Thank you for the positive way you have welcomed Mrs Prior, first as Acting Principal from May 2025, and now as our new permanent Principal this term.

“You will be aware that Mrs Prior initially took over the leadership of CBA when the school’s former Principal Mr Underwood began a prolonged period of sick leave from May.

“Earlier in the year we commissioned an independent investigation into whistleblowing allegations of professional financial misconduct against Mr Underwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to his absence, the investigation has taken longer than usual and was only completed shortly before half term. The Department for Education has been kept informed throughout and is supportive of the actions we have taken.

“The investigation concluded that trust policy had been breached. The trust board considered the findings and were clear they would have led to his dismissal had Mr Underwood not already resigned.”

The Brooke Weston Trust board has now referred the matter to the Teacher Regulation Authority and other ‘relevant authorities’.

Dr Campbell and Mr Morrison added: “Aspects are ongoing so we cannot share further details beyond confirming that the school has not suffered any financial loss and there no safeguarding concerns associated with the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware that rumours, many of which are not accurate, have been circulating among the school community about these circumstances.

“We wanted to write to you as soon as we were able to do so, to clarify what has happened, and to confirm the robust action that has been taken by the trust as soon as the allegations of misconduct were brought to our attention.

“As a trust, we have the highest expectations of everyone that is part of our school communities, including our leaders.

“Mr Underwood has played an important role in the improvement of CBA over time and for that we will always be grateful. However, where behaviour falls short of the high standards we set this will always be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school founded in 2008, has 1,186 pupils on the roll. Mr Underwood had promised a ‘positive culture of aspiration and high expectations’.

A former semi-professional footballer, Mr Underwood started his teaching career as a PE and English teacher, rising through the ranks to become vice-principal at Brooke Weston Academy, before his headship at Corby Business Academy.