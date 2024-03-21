Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A convicted 27-year-old Wellingborough TRU gang member has been banned from parts of his home town as well as Kettering town centre and Rushden Lakes for two years.

Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, of Chapman Road, is now subject to a far-reaching Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) order after it was granted at Northampton County Court last month (February 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order was applied for by PC Joshua Unsworth, after evidence of Sterling-Campbell’s involvement in repeated ASB and drug dealing was submitted to the court.

Ijuha Sterling-Campbell from Wellingborough has been banned from areas of Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes/Northants Police

Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team of PC Unsworth said: “Ijuha Sterling-Campbell has a long history of involvement in incidents which negatively affect the communities of Wellingborough, Kettering and beyond, with many people expressing concerns about his activities and behaviour.

“One person should not be able to cause fear and distress to so many people, and thanks to the reports we have received, I am really pleased I have been able to secure this ASBI order against him.

“We take anti-social behaviour and any form of drug or gang crime very seriously, and will explore all available powers to ensure those responsible are held to account and stopped."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sterling-Campbell was convicted in 2018 of a nasty ammonia attack and jailed for 35 months. In court, he was said to be a member of the notorious TRU gang, which operates across the Hemmingwell estate.

Under the terms of the ASBI order, Sterling-Campbell is prevented from being in specific areas of Wellingborough, as well as Kettering town centre and the Rushden Lakes retail park.

He is also banned from being with or communicating with specific people, having any form of knife or bladed article on him in public, behaving in a way that may cause harassment, alarm or distress, having more than one mobile phone or SIM, or carrying more than £100 in cash in public.

Sterling-Campbell is also banned from driving without a licence or insurance, driving a loan/hire vehicle which is in someone else’s name, and is not allowed to wear a face covering unless it is a surgical mask to guard against Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final condition of the order bans him from being in contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless they are family members.

If Sterling-Campbell breaches any of the terms of the ASBI order, he can be arrested and charged.

The ASBI conditions ban him:

from being anywhere in:

- the whole of Wellingborough’s Hemmingwell and Queensway Estates

- Wellingborough Town Centre (except between time of 3.15pm to 4.30pm on school days only if he is with his sister)

- Kettering Town Centre

- Rushden Lakes

Sterling-Campbell can access those areas only for

- Pre-arranged medical or solicitor appointments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- With prior written consent of the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police or nominated delegate

- Using public transport and entering the exclusion zone is unavoidable due to onward travel connections

from communicating directly in person, in letter, telephone or any other electronic/internet means with a list of 18 named people

He has also been banned from

- being in possession of any knife or bladed article in a public place without a specific reason

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- behaving in a manner which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress any person within Northamptonshire or inciting another to do so

- owning or having in his possession more than one mobile telephone or phone SIM card

- having more than £100 on his person

- not to drive or be in charge of any motor vehicle or moped without having a driving licence and/or the correct insurance

- not to be driving a motor vehicle which is a loan/hire vehicle in another person's name

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- not to wear a face covering (such as balaclava/snood) in public unless it is a genuine surgical face mask to prevent COVID-19.

- not to be in contact with any person under the age of 18 unless they are family members.

Northants Police has asked members of the public to send information about breaches by calling 101, or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.