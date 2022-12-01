Private sexist and crude messages sent by a Tory councillor to a colleague did not warrant further action, a party disciplinary hearing has concluded.

Members of the North Northants Conservative group debated if Cllr Scott Brown had brought their party and the council into disrepute.

At the November 21 meeting, colleagues of Cllr Scott Brown (Earls Barton) reviewed Facebook comments and private WhatsApps with colleague Cllr Matt Binley (Brickhill & Queensway) about fellow councillors and other subjects.

Cllr Matt Binley and Cllr Scott Brown were in a private two-man WhatsApp group

As well as Cllr Brown’s public comments on green bin charges, about 40 colleagues scrutinised a series of explicit and offensive remarks – voting he was to face no further sanctions.

Messages seen by the Northants Telegraph are too explicit to publish but they contain comments that one colleague described as ‘misogynistic’ and ‘homophobic’.

In one sexually explicit message speculation is directed at a female councillor. Another describes a senior colleague as a four-letter expletive. In others homophobic slurs are used.

Cllr Brown said: “I would hope residents would judge me on my actions as a councillor, on my record of speaking up on their behalf and dealing with casework, rather than on a few cherry picked, out of context messages sent between what were friends.”

The explicit messages flagged by Cllr Binley were sent over a 12-month period – the Conservative group saw messages and responses.

Cllr Brown said: “One of the messages was a year old. If he (Cllr Binley) had been offended he would have complained a year ago. If people had seen the entirety of the thread, in the context of mine and Matt’s relationship. They were messages between two private individuals – childish banter. Me and Matt have been friends for about four to five years before this.

"I was embarrassed that the messages were being read out but I had already spoken to them (Tory colleagues involved) and apologised where necessary and explained.”

Cllr Brown left the meeting after answering questions to allow the group to discuss the case, colleagues voted ‘overwhelmingly’ for no action to be taken.

He said: “On the Facebook post I defended the residents. On the messages, they were private messages.

"I’ve been through worse but it wasn’t hard because I don’t think I’d done anything wrong. People could see I hadn’t been guilty of doing anything wrong.

"I think they appreciate it’s messages between two private individuals as close friends. They were taken out of context. I don’t regret writing them. They were jokes between friends.”

Cllr Binley, who brought the messages to the Conservative group, said: “It’s a no comment because it’s been dealt with internally and Scott Brown can now move on. I did what I did because of how I felt. It’s been through due process. My opinion is irrelevant. I’ve done what I felt was necessary.”

When asked if he and Cllr Brown were still friends, he added: “Friendship can endure all manner of things.”

Asked the same question Cllr Brown added: “I’ve not spoken to him since.”