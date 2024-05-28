Concerns raised over 'appalling' smell in village near Northampton allegedly caused by house builders' sewage solution

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major house builders have responded to concerns of an ‘appalling’ smell allegedly caused by their temporary sewage solution at housing developments on the edge of Northampton.

Vistry Group and Miller Homes have been criticised over their temporary sewage system at their housing developments between Harpole and Duston.

Five-month roadworks took place on the A4500 between Harpole and Upton in 2023 to install a sewage pipe underground to service the new developments.

However, the sewage pumping station at the developments has not yet been connected to the underground system, meaning sewage has been manually transported via a tanker.

Hundreds of new homes are being built just off Sandy Lane (pictured), between Harpole and Duston.

A resident, who lives in nearby Sandy Lane and wishes to remain anonymous, said for the past six months the smell caused by the tanker system has been ‘appalling’.

The resident said: “Before Christmas, what they were doing was, a couple of times a week, a tanker was going to the settling tank and putting it into the 1930s original sewage system that runs behind our houses in Sandy Lane, which services Sandy Lane and South View. In January, we were concerned if the system would take it because that sewage system is an old clay pipe that went in in 1935.

"Vistry said they would sort it. We then had the tanker going back and forth three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. They tried to get the pumping station going and reportedly messed it up.

"There’s more and more people moving in and yet they haven’t got the infrastructure in place. And now the weather’s getting better, when they do it on a sunny day, the smell is appalling.

"That pumping station should have been up and running before people moved in. Everybody’s concerned about the Sandy Lane Relief Road but there are other issues here too. They’ve been telling us it will be sorted but it’s not.”

A spokeswoman for Vistry and Miller Homes said the pumping station will become operational as of Wednesday (May 29).

The spokeswoman said: “The majority of both developments will be served by a foul water pumping station which is to be connected to the mains sewers, with the exception of 60 plots at the Miller Homes development which are not reliant on the foul water pumping station. Due to the extent of the off-site works required to enable the implementation, it has not been possible to make this connection until now.

“As a temporary solution, sewage from homes at the developments has been stored in a secure chamber at the pumping station. This has been emptied on a regular basis and the contents transported away from the site by tanker.

“The pumping station will become fully operational on Wednesday 29 May. This will connect the developments to the mains sewers, meaning that the temporary solution will no longer be required.”

“With regards to any ‘foul smells’ coming from the development, Miller Homes and Vistry have conducted inspections and can confirm there were no smells of sewage or other unpleasant smells upon inspection. The site team will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary action if required.”

The same developers are the ones who undertook ‘unauthorised’ works which has led to the controversial delay in opening the Sandy Lane Relief Road, according to West Northants Council.