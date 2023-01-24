A planning application to change the use of a former residential care home to house a number of asylum seekers and refugees has been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

MSC Planning Associates has applied for the planning permission – which is a retrospective application – which would see Westgate House in Eastcote Road, Grayton change from care home use to a large house of multiple occupancy (HMO) / hostel accommodation.

MSC Planning Associates states in the WNC application: “Westgate House has been selected by the private contractor for the provision of government services, SERCO, on behalf of the Home Office, and identified as appropriate accommodation to meet the significant demand for specialist HMO/Hostel accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers whilst their applications are being processed.”

Westgate was formerly a nursing home that closed in June 2022

The planning application has been met with concerns from Gayton villagers with fears over lack of amenities, transport links and facilities to the village – all reported on the community’s Facebook page.

A spokesperson from Gayton Parish Council said: “The council are working on their response to this application, which we will submit shortly.”

Villagers in Creaton recently launched a huge fight against asylum seekers moving into Highgate House. Up to 400 people could have been housed in the once popular wedding venue which has been closed since 2021.

Plans were scrapped at the 11th hour with MP Chris Heaton-Harris saying the U-turn is due ‘to a change in accommodation criteria which means Highgate House had been deemed unsuitable’ by the Government.

Retrospective Planning Permission as now been applied for after residents had already moved into Westgate House

More than 160 asylum seekers are currently being housed at the Ibis in Crick.

