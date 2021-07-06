Concerns growing over missing 14-year-old Northampton girl

Police have made fresh appeals for sightings of a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Northampton on Friday (July 2).

Detectives say they are concerned for the welfare of Kesja Klimovics who has not been seen since she left home in the Abington Grove area of the town at about 8.30pm.

The believe the teenager may have travelled to the town's railway station and caught a train to London.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Kesjia is described as 5ft 5in and slim with blonde hair which she was wearing in a top knot.

"She was last seen wearing blue hot pants, a small cropped top, a black Canada puffer jacket with brown faux fur trim around the hood.