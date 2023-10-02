Company to face court proceedings after Northampton man died when crane collapsed
A 43-year-old Northampton man was one of three who died after a crane collapsed in Crewe.
David Webb died following the incident at a construction site on Dunwoody Way, Crewe on June 21, 2017.
The company responsible for the crane is now set to face court proceedings. A prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is being brought against Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited. The firm is accused of breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.
A Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing is due to take place at Chester Crown Court on October 6, 2023.
Rhys Barker, 18, from Castleford, David Newall, 36, from Bradford also died following the incident.