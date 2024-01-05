Community spirit of drivers in Northamptonshire village praised as they join together to move tree knocked over by Storm Henk
The community spirit of drivers who helped to move a tree that had fallen in a Northamptonshire village, has been praised by police officers.
At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 2, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a fallen tree blocking both lanes of the A5 in Potterspury, which members of the public were trying to move.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team arrived and joined the efforts, enabling the tree to be moved enough so that some traffic could resume.
While this was happening, a farmer stopped to offer his help in fully moving the tree with his tractor.
Attending officer PC Tarnia Slater said: “Mr Peters from Homestead Farm was incredibly helpful, using his initiative and in the spirit of the local community helping clear the road completely.
“Without his help, and that of the other motorists who stopped, everyone would have been stuck there waiting for a long time, so I wanted to offer our thanks to them all for so selflessly helping everyone get on with their day.”