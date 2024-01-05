A farmer stopped and helped to fully move the tree with his tractor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The community spirit of drivers who helped to move a tree that had fallen in a Northamptonshire village, has been praised by police officers.

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 2, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a fallen tree blocking both lanes of the A5 in Potterspury, which members of the public were trying to move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Roads Policing Team arrived and joined the efforts, enabling the tree to be moved enough so that some traffic could resume.

The tree had fallen onto the A5 in Potterspury, but drivers worked together to move it so traffic could continue.

While this was happening, a farmer stopped to offer his help in fully moving the tree with his tractor.

Attending officer PC Tarnia Slater said: “Mr Peters from Homestead Farm was incredibly helpful, using his initiative and in the spirit of the local community helping clear the road completely.