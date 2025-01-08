Community praises ‘uniqueness’ of this talented Northampton illustrator’s hand drawn work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northampton community continues to praise the “uniqueness” of this talented illustrator’s hand drawn work, as she looks forward to growing her business in 2025.

Emma Britten founded her art and illustration business, The Wild Patch, after dedicating years to her studies to improve and develop her work.

Her designs take inspiration from the motto ‘seek nature, live slowly’ and she first found her passion for art when her watercolour artist grandfather entered one of her paintings into an exhibition when she was just five.

Following a foundation course, an undergraduate and a masters degree all centred around art, Emma narrowed her specialism down to illustration and is proud to have her own studio at The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre in Upper Stowe.

When asked to sum up how 2024 was for The Wild Patch, Emma told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been difficult transitioning into different phases and focusing on my portfolio and website to secure client work.

“I’ve put the markets and workshops to one side, which is sad because it’s a good way to get feedback instantly. It’s been different but it’ll be good in the long-term.”

Emma’s focus has been on commissions, which was a triumph towards the end of 2024. She was particularly pleased to be involved with a project designing window murals for businesses in the county.

“There have been ups and downs, but progress has been made,” Emma continued. “People love the uniqueness and originality of my work, and enjoy the hand drawn side of it when a lot of people have gone down the digital route.”

The artist shared that visitors love looking through her sketchbooks when she attends markets, and it always acts as a conversation starter.

Two of Emma’s 2024 highlights were designing the window mural for The Wedding Rooms on the Market Square, and a t-shirt for a coffee shop in Leicestershire.

Looking to what 2025 has in store, Emma has now launched her new portfolio in a bid to showcase what she can do and secure more client work and commissions.

The Wild Patch will be in attendance at around five markets this year, as well as introducing workshops back for the Northampton community to enjoy.

Emma looks forward to collaborating with Daventry Wellness to offer art workshops as part of their provision.

As well as working with more local businesses this year, the founder would also like to take her sketchbook to places she has been commissioned to draw to capture the unique feeling.

For more information on The Wild Patch and to check out Emma’s artwork, visit her brand new portfolio here.