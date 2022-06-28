Community organisations in Northamptonshire receive grants to strengthen services

Six organisations from Northamptonshire have received a share of almost £30,000 as part of a community grants scheme.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold’s Community Grants funding scheme offers financial support of £500 to £10,000 to any charity, voluntary organisation, or community group in the county whose projects align to the priorities detailed in the Commissioner’s current Police, Fire and Crime Plan and benefit the residents of Northamptonshire.

The latest grants have been awarded to:

The Northants Litter Wombles group has bought "a significant number of sturdy litter pickers, bag hoops and high visibility jackets".

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, which will extend and develop its offer across the county. Northants Litter Wombles, which will provide essential litter picking equipment to tackle issues in neighbourhoods across the county. Accommodation Concern, which offers a debt advice service in Kettering and a rough sleeper drop-in service in Kettering and Corby. NN Off the Streets, which is carrying out important work to provide life-saving bleed control kits in communities across the county. Three Parish Councils – Bulwick, Clipston and Kelmarsh – have each received funding to improve road safety by installing mobile vehicle activated signs that alert approaching vehicles if they are exceeding the speed limit.

Sally Romain chair of Northants Litter Wombles said: “The generous grant provided to the Northants Litter Wombles by the PFCC for Northamptonshire, has been warmly welcomed.

“The grant has also helped us to kick start our educational programme in Northamptonshire primary schools. Our vision is to hand out materials and equipment to school children, to create the next generation of custodians to make Northamptonshire a great place to live, learn, work and relax.”

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold said that he was honoured to be able to support groups that are carrying out vital work in the community.

He said: “Issues that affect our county will not be resolved by one organisation and my vision is to work with communities to make this county safer.”